New US Trailer for Acclaimed Ukrainian Film 'Klondike' Set in Donetsk

"Did you see who shot down the plane?" Goldwyn Films has revealed an official US trailer for an acclaimed Ukrainian film titled Klondike, from filmmaker Maryna Er Gorbach. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival just weeks before Russia attacked Ukraine in the war that started last year. It's actually set in 2014 in another part of Ukraine, called the Donetsk Region, where the Donbas war was already underway. The story of a Ukrainian family living on the border of Russia & Ukraine during the start of the Donbas war. Irka refuses to leave her house even as the village gets captured by armed forces. Shortly after they will be at the center of the air crash catastrophe on July 17, 2014 - Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 is shot down by Russian forces. This film really stunned me, it's incredible, a powerful story told with such grace with outstanding cinematography. Starring Oksana Cherkashyna, Sergey Shadrin, Oleg Shcherbina, Oleg Shevchuk, Artur Aramyan, & Evgeniy Efremov. I highly recommend catching up with this one when it opens soon.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Maryna Er Gorbach's Klondike, direct from SGF's YouTube:

The story of a Ukrainian family living on the border of Ukraine-Russia during the start of the war. The pregnant Irka refuses to leave her house, even shortly after the family find themselves at the center of an international air crash catastrophe in July of 2014. Klondike, originally known as Klondaik, is both written and directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Maryna Er Gorbach, director of the films Black Dogs Barking, No Ofsayt, Love Me, and Omar and Us previously. Produced by Svyatoslav Bulakovskiy, Mehmet Bahadir Er, Maryna Er Gorbach. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals last year. It already opened in many other countries in Europe last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Maryna Er Gorbach's Klondike in select US theaters starting on August 4th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching?