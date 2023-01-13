New US Trailer for Australian Film 'Ocean Boy' with Luke Hemsworth

"Thanks for being my dad." "Thanks for being my son." Gravitas has revealed an official US trailer for an Australian coming-of-age drama titled Ocean Boy, which is the rather generic US title for this film. The original Australian title is Bosch & Rockit, which is the name of the two kids that the film is about - and it fits better than something as bland as "Ocean Boy". Inspired by true events, the film is stirring, provocative and peppered with laconic Australian humor, a compelling story about the light and shade of life, reflecting strength & vulnerability. In the late summer along the coast, Bosch, a young father goes on the run for drug dealing with his surf gang. In tow is his son, Rockit, who believes he's on a magical holiday. Filmed at iconic Byron Bay, against the canvas of Australia's famous east coast surf beaches and rain forests, Ocean Boy is a raw and unapologetic exploration of unconscious parenting and the deeper themes of love. Starring Luke Hemsworth, Isabel Lucas, Leanna Walsman, & Ramsus King as Rockit. Looks like it might be great.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Atkins' Ocean Boy, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Set in the late 1980s, Ocean Boy is told through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy, Rockit (played by newcomer Rasmus King). As he grapples to understand why his Mum's not coming home anymore, Rockit embarks on a magical holiday with his father, Bosch, only to discover they’re actually running from the law. Rockit finds a soulmate and then teenage love with Ash Ash, but it’s the ocean that gives him the security and calm he yearns from his parents. Ultimately Rockit is a boy held by nature, a young man who wins our hearts and respect as his story unfolds. Ocean Boy, also known as Bosch & Rockit, is directed by Australian filmmaker Tyler Atkins, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Tyler Atkins and Drue Metz, from a story by Tyler Atkins. It's produced by Jamie Arscott, Tyler Atkins, Cathy Flannery, and John Schwarz. This first opened in Australia in August last year. Gravitas will debut Ocean Boy in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 3rd, 2023 coming soon.