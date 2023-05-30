New US Trailer for UK Series 'Somewhere Boy' About a Sheltered Teen

"I need to see the man who did this me, ’cause I don't know what I'm doing." Hulu has revealed a new US trailer for a British series titled Somewhere Boy, which seems to be a fun riff on the more popular title Nowhere Boy. It already played on BBC last year in the UK, but it is only now coming to the US - available for streaming in early June on Hulu. Here's the intro to this one: Daniel F. Harris has lived inside almost his entire life. He's always believed the world was full of monsters – the monsters that took his mum. For nearly 20 years, he and his dad Steve have stayed in, listening to old records and watching movies that always had a happy ending – and Danny was happy too. But one day that life shatters in an instant, and Danny has to take his first tentative steps into the outside world. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole world he didn’t know existed. This stars Lewis Gribben as Danny, with Samuel Bottomley, Rory Keenan, Lisa McGrillis, Johann Myers, Samuel Mckenna, Jamie Michie, and Gethin Alderman. It earned some rave reviews in the UK, and it looks like a very strong original story about how harsh the real world can be…

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for BBC's series Somewhere Boy, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Bold and beautiful drama about a sheltered teenager thrust into the world. Danny (Lewis Gribben) was just a baby when his mother was killed and his grief-stricken father locked him away to keep him safe. But when Danny turns 18, everything he's ever known explodes in an instant. Suddenly he has to come to terms with a whole new world he didn’t know existed. Somewhere Boy is a series created and written by writer Pete Jackson (note: not Peter Jackson), making his first TV series (after working in radio before). With episodes directed by Alexandra Brodski and Alex Winckler. Produced by Gavin O'Grady; executive produced by Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Emily Harrison. Made by BBC, SBS in Australia, and Channel 4 in the UK. This originally premiered on BBC in the UK last fall. Hulu will debut this Somewhere Boy series streaming in the US on Hulu starting on June 7th, 2023 this summer. Anyone curious about watching it?