New US Trailer for 'Emily' Film Starring Emma Mackey as Emily Brontë

"Freedom in thought!!" Say it louder. Louder!! Bleecker Street has debuted the official US trailer for Emily, a fresh Emily Brontë biopic made by actress / filmmaker Frances O'Connor making her feature directorial debut. This first premiered at TIFF last year, and already opened in the UK in October - we posted the first trailer last year for it. Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30. Delve into the mind that wrote "Wuthering Heights" – "so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time." Young actress Emma Mackey (from "Sex Education" and Death on the Nile) stars as Emily, with Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Adrian Dunbar, & Gemma Jones. I've heard mixed reviews on this film, some love it, some don't, so it's up to you depending on how much you're into Brontë and her writing. Take a look below.

Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world's most famous authors – Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey as Emily, a rebel & misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. It explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Dowling) and Anne (Gething); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Jackson-Cohen) and her care for her maverick brother (Whitehead) whom she idolises. Emily is written and directed by British-Australian actress turned filmmaker Frances O'Connor, making her directorial debut with this film. Produced by David Barron, Robert Connolly, Robert Patterson, Piers Tempest, and Brett Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, and opened in the UK last October. Bleecker Street releases O'Connor's Emily in select US theaters starting February 17th, 2023 this winter.