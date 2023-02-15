New US Trailer for French Dirt Bike Film 'Rodeo' from Lola Quivoron

"When you get it… you're gonna fly…!" Music Box Films has launched an official US trailer for this badass French film titled Rodeo, from a French filmmaker named Lola Quivoron. I've been raving about this one since it first premiered last year the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where I also saw it (here's my full review). Julia – a young misfit who is passionate about riding – meets a crew of dirt riders who fly along at full speed and perform stunts. She sets about infiltrating their male-dominated world, but an accident jeopardizes her ability to fit in. Newcomer Julie Ledru stars as Julia with a cast of unknowns and locals. This reminds me of the US movie Charm City Kings, similarly about dirt bike gangs in Baltimore, but it's actually something else entirely. I wrote in my Cannes review that it's the "rad, gritty, won't-take-any-shit cinema that I love to discover." I hope this finds a good audience with its US release, deserves to be an indie hit! Fire it up below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Lola Quivoron's Rodeo, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the early festival trailer for Lola Quivoron's Rodeo right here for another first look.

Hot tempered and fiercely independent, Julia finds escape in a passion for motorcycles and the high-octane world of urban ‘Rodeos’ - illicit gatherings where riders show off their bikes and their latest daring stunts. After a chance meeting at a Rodeo, Julia (Julie Ledru) finds herself drawn into a clandestine and volatile clique and, striving to prove herself to the ultra-masculine group, she is faced with a series of escalating demands that will soon make or break her place in the community. Rodeo is directed by French filmmaker Lola Quivoron, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Antonia Buresi and Lola Quivoro. It's produced by Charles Gillibert (Mustang, Clouds of Sils Maria, Annette). This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section (read our review), and it also played at the London Film Festival. Music Box Films will debut Quivoron's Rodeo in select US theaters starting on March 17th, 2023. Who's interested? Look any good?