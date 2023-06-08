New US Trailer for French Thriller 'The Beasts' Set in a Small Village

"Do you think I'm here on a whim?" Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official US trailer for an indie thriller from France + Spain called The Beasts, originally known as As Bestas (which translates to The Beasts) in its original title. This one first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, also stopping by the Chicago, Philadelphia, and Palm Springs Film Festivals. It opens in art house theaters in the US starting this July. An expatriate French couple (played by Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs) decide to operate an organic farm in the Spanish countryside. However, their earnest enthusiasm reeks of patronizing privilege to the handful of "hill people" families who have toiled on the land for generations. Tensions between locals and foreigners boil over in this edge-of-your-seat thriller set right in the Spanish countryside. Lots of critics have been flipping for this. It looks incredibly tense and unsettling, with some astounding cinematography and performances that make it especially gripping to watch. Certainly worth seeking out - take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for Rodrigo Sorogoyen's The Beasts, direct from YouTube:

Vincent and Olga (Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs) are a French couple who settled long ago in a village from the interior of Galicia. There they lead a quiet life, grow their vegetables and rehabilitate abandoned houses, although their coexistence with the locals is not as idyllic as they wish. Their refusal to implement a wind farm will accentuate the disagreements with the neighbors, especially with the brothers Xan and Lorenzo, taking coexistence to a situation of no return. The Beasts, also known as As Bestas in Portuguese, is directed by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, director of the films 8 Dates, Stockholm, May God Save Us, The Candidate, and Mother previously, plus lots of short films and other TV work. The screenplay is written by Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Cannes Premiere section, and it already opened in Spain last fall. Greenwich Ent. opens Sorogoyen's The Beasts in select US theaters on July 28th, 2023, then on VOD starting September 26th. Look good?