New US Trailer for 'Furie' Director's Supernatural Horror 'The Ancestral'

"You saw it, too, didn't you?" Screambox has revealed an official US trailer for a Vietnamese supernatural horror film titled The Ancestral, arriving for streaming next week. It's the latest feature from renowned filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, who also directed the action hit Furie, shark movie The Requin, and Joey King's action movie The Princess. A Vietnamese family moves into a centuries-old ancestral home, only to discover sinister secrets and visions in the old family's ancient crypt. A haunting twist on sleep paralysis and trauma, the film held the top spot at the box office in Vietnam upon release last year. "Horror films that take place in the home, like The Ancestral, are a different level of unsettling, and I'm thrilled to share this terrifying film with our Screambox viewers," Bloody Disgusting's Brad Miska explains. Starring Lâm Thanh Mỹ, Quang Tuấn, Mai Cát Vi, and Dieu Nhi. This looks like it has some intense jump scares & a few freaky monsters.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Le-Van Kiet's The Ancestral, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

After suffering a family tragedy, a widower moves his two daughters to a centuries-old ancestral home. When both daughters fall prey to sleep paralysis and night terrors, their father seeks the help of a local psychologist. These chilling secrets and frightening visions eventually prove that not everything is what it seems in the old family house. Kiet's bold style first caught the eye of international audiences when his film Furie became Vietnam’s highest-grossing film of all time before being the country’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature. The Ancestral, also known as Bóng Ðè in Vietnamese, is directed by acclaimed Vietnamese filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, director of the films Dust of Life, House in the Alley, Gentle, The Rich Woman, Furie, The Requin, and The Princess previously. The screenplay is also by Kiet with contributions from Vo Nguyen Dan. This already opened in Vietnam and most of Europe last year. Cinedigm releases The Ancestral streaming in the US directly on Screambox starting May 2nd, 2023.