New US Trailer for Hilarious Dupieux Film 'Smoking Causes Coughing'

"Why are you wearing weird outfits?" Meet the Tobacco Force! They might just ruin your day. Magnolia Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for a wacky indie comedy from France titled Smoking Causes Coughing, one of the latest creations from director Quentin Dupieux. This is the second of the two brand new Dupieux films that premiered in 2022, the other being Incredible But True (which still has never been released in the US). A group of superhero vigilantes called the "Tobacco Forces" is falling apart. To rebuild team spirit, their leader suggests that they meet for a week-long retreat, before returning to save the world. Can they pull it off? This comedy plays like - what if Dupieux made an Avengers movie, but about cigarettes instead. Starring Gilles Lellouche, Anaïs Demoustier, Vincent Lacoste, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Oulaya Amamra, and Adèle Exarchopoulos. There's also a downbeat talking robot team member, who's voiced by Ferdinand Canaud. I can guarantee you've never seen anything as kooky and as ridiculous as this before.

Here's the main US trailer (+ poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Smoking Causes Coughing, from YouTube:

A wildly inventive comedy from Quentin Dupieux, Smoking Causes Coughing follows the misadventures of a team of superheroes known as Tobacco Force: Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi), Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra). After a battle with a diabolical giant turtle, the Tobacco Force is sent on a mandatory week-long retreat to strengthen their decaying group cohesion. Their sojourn goes wonderfully well until Lézardin, Emperor of Evil, decides to annihilate planet Earth. Smoking Causes Coughing, also known as Fumer Fait Tousser in French, is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux, director of many films including Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, Keep an Eye Out, Deerskin, Mandibles, Incredible But True previously. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight section, and it also stopped by Fantastic Fest. Magnolia releases Dupieux's Smoking Causes Coughing in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023. More info on film's site. Who wants to chill with the Tobacco Force?