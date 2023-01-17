New US Trailer for Iceland Film 'Godland' - One of Our Best of 2022

"I'm well aware that at times your task will seem… monumental." Janus Films has revealed a new official US trailer for the Icelandic film titled Godland, made by acclaimed Icelandic filmmaker Hlynur Pálmason. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year playing in Un Certain Regard, and it also played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival (where I eventually saw it and reviewed). It's a stunning, slow burn, mesmerizing film about how nature is God and how this young priest struggles to survive. In the late 19th century, a young Danish priest travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church and try to photograph its people. But the deeper he goes into the unforgiving landscape, the more he strays from his purpose, the mission, and morality. The film stars Elliott Crosset Hove, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Vic Carmen Sonne, Jacob Hauberg Lohmann, Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Waage Sandø, and Hilmar Guðjónsson. This was high on my list of Top 10 from last year, I love it so much. I've seen it twice and it's just as incredible a second time around. Every last shot is alluring. Plus it has one of the best movie dogs ever as one of its stars.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hlynur Pálmason's Godland, direct from Janus' YouTube:

And here's an alternate international trailer for Hlynur Pálmason's Godland, also found on YouTube:

It's the 19th century and Iceland is a Danish colony. Young Danish priest Lucas, played by Elliott Crosset Hove, embarks on a voyage to build a church in remote Iceland, taking an arduous journey on horseback across the harsh landscape. Fragile, snobbish Lucas engages in a battle of wills with Ragnar, played by Ingvar Sigurðsson, his gruff, experienced Icelandic guide. How this priest will fare living among a people connected to the forces of nature, rather than the will of God, is his true test. Filmed across many years, director Hlynur Pálmason showcases the epic landscape of Iceland and how it ravishes life on the remote island nation, requiring all who live there to commune with nature in a spiritual act. Godland, also known as Volaða Land (in Icelandic) & Vanskabte Land (in Danish), is written and directed by acclaimed Icelandic filmmaker Hlynur Pálmason, director of the films Winter Brothers and A White, White Day previously, as well as a few other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and is one of Alex's Top 10 Films of 2022. Janus Films will release Hlynur Pálmason's Godland in select US theaters starting on February 3rd, 2023 (NY only), then in LA the next week, and nationwide later in spring. Want to watch?