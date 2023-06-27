New US Trailer for Irish Thriller 'The Black Guelph' with Graham Earley

"A fierce, authentic portrait of Ireland's underclass." Cluster Fox Films has revealed a promo trailer for an Irish indie film titled The Black Guelph, made by Irish actor / filmmaker John Connors. After premiering at the 2022 Oldenburg Film Festival last year, this is currently playing at the Dances With Film Festival now in LA, and it also played at the 2023 Dublin Film Festival earlier this year. Kanto (also spelled "Canto" in the US synopsis), a small time drug dealer trying to get off the streets whose long absent father Cormac, an industrial school survivor, returns home looking for forgiveness and reconciliation. He is forced back to the streets for help as he always has done. Graham Earley stars as Kanto, along with Paul Roe, Tony Doyle, Denise McCormack, Lauren Larkin, John Connors, Kevin Glynn, and Casey Walsh. This actually looks like it might be good - some solid footage. Very good trailer that builds up more & more with this song.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for John Connors' The Black Guelph, direct from YouTube:

Canto (Graham Earley) is now thirty years old, actively dealing drugs while suffering from mental health issues when his girlfriend, Leah, kicks him out. Leah, sick of his antics and his criminal lifestyle, tries to shield her daughter Rachel from Canto’s negative influence. Canto is forced to turn to the streets for help as he always has done. Dan, Canto’s father comes back to the area and tries to reconnect with Canto, who outright rejects him for abandoning him when he was a child. The Black Guelph is directed by Irish actor / filmmaker John Connors, making his narrative feature directorial debut after also making the doc film Endless Sunshine on a Cloudy Day previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by John Connors and Tiernan Williams. Produced by Maria O'Neill and Tiernan Williams. This initially premiered at the 2022 Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany last year. The film is currently screening at the 2023 Dances With Films Festival in LA this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested?