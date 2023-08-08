New US Trailer for Korean Vigilante Action Film 'Night of the Assassin'

Well Go USA has revealed a new official US trailer for a Korean action film titled Night of the Assassin, a new English name for this film formerly known as The Assassin upon its initial release in Korea (earlier this year). It's streaming on the Hi-YAH! service right now - available from today on. Though it seems it will be skipping theaters entirely. After witnessing a brutal campaign of terror against local villagers, Joseon’s deadliest assassin comes out of retirement to exact revenge. The historical action thriller film depicts story of Lee Nan, Joseon's best swordsman, in front of an irreversible fate in a world of chaos. Sounds a lot like today's world, too! Starring Shin Hyun-joon as Lee Nan, with a cast including Lee Moon-sik, Kim Min-kyung, Hong Eun-ki, Lee Jung-min, Choi Sung-won, and Kim Byung-chun. This looks like it might have some awesome fights at least! As for the rest of it and the story, not really sure - check this out below.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ posters) for Jeong-deok Kwak's Night of the Assassin, on YouTube:

After a deadly, long-dormant health condition surfaces during a mission, the Kingdom of Joseon's most lethal assassin goes into hiding to seek a cure without revealing his identity. But upon witnessing a ruthless campaign of terror against local villagers, the region's deadliest killer Lee Nan (Shin Hyun-joon) comes out of retirement in order to exact his own brutal brand of vigilante justice. Night of the Assassin, also known as just The Assassin or 살수 in Korean, is both written and directed by Korean filmmaker Jeong-deok Kwak, director of the TV movie Temptation of Eve: Good Wife previously, plus a writer on Sweet Sex and Love and Ashfall as well. It's produced by Joy&Cinema Co., Ltd. and TCO The Contents On. This first opened in Korean cinemas in February 2023 earlier this year. Well Go USA will debut Night of the Assassin streaming on the Hi-YAH! service starting on August 8th, 2023 - it's available to watch now. Interested?