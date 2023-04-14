New US Trailer for 'Lonely Castle in the Mirror' Anime Theatrical Debut

"Maybe we're supposed to help each other." GKids has revealed an official US trailer for a Japanese anime film titled Lonely Castle in the Mirror, set to play in US theaters this summer. More and more Japanese films are getting a proper theatrical release, as they're noticed there is a good audience for this and they can actually bring people out to the cinema. From acclaimed director Keiichi Hara (Colorful, Miss Hokusai) and based on the bestselling novel by Mizuki Tsujimura, Lonely Castle in the Mirror is a heartfelt drama about the pains of growing up and the unlikely bonds that can bring people together. Seven teens wake to find their bedroom mirrors are shining. They are pulled from their lonely lives to a wondrous castle. In this new sanctuary, they are confronted with a set of clues leading to a hidden room where one of them will be granted a wish. But there's a catch: if they don't leave the castle by 5 o'clock, they'll be punished. The film's voice cast includes Ami Touma, Takumi Kitamura, Sakura Kiryu, Rihito Itagaki, Naho Yokomizo, Minami Takayama, and Yuki Kaji. An adventure about finding good friends and understanding yourself.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Keiichi Hara's Lonely Castle in the Mirror, from YouTube:

Shy outcast Tokyo teen Kokoro (originally voiced by Ami Tôma) has been avoiding school for weeks when she discovers a portal in her bedroom mirror. She reaches through and finds herself transported to an enchanting castle where she is joined by six other students. When a girl in a wolf mask explains that they have been invited to play a game, the teens must work together to uncover the mysterious connection that unites them. However, anyone who breaks the rules will be eaten by a wolf. Lonely Castle in the Mirror, originally known as かがみの孤城 in Japanese, is directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Keiichi Hara, director of the films Colorful, Miss Hokusai, and The Wonderland previously, as well as the anime series "Mami the Esper", "21 Emon", and "Shinchan". Takakazu Nagatomo was the unit director. The screenplay is written by Miho Maruo, based on the bestselling novel by Mizuki Tsujimura. This already opened in Japan back in December 2022, and it also played at the Rotterdam Film Festival. GKids will debut Lonely Castle in the Mirror in US theaters summer 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. For updates, visit their official site.