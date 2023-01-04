New US Trailer for New Zealand's 'Juniper' with Charlotte Rampling

"Believe me, this is far more humiliating for me than it is for you." Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official trailer for Juniper, an indie drama from New Zealand that originally premiered back in 2021. We featured the first trailer a few years ago, now it will be out in the US starting this February (and April on VOD). It's also playing at the Palm Springs Film Festival this month for a final festival stop before it opens in select theaters. When a self-destructive teen is suspended from school and asked to look after his feisty alcoholic grandmother as a punishment, the crazy time they spend together turns his life around. George Ferrier stars as the boy who finds himself rethinking life when he encounters Ruth, his strong-willed grandmother and a former war photographer. Charlotte Rampling co-stars as Ruth, and she's also joined by Marton Csokas and Edith Poor. This definitely looks like a feisty little film about the challenges of life, including how to deal with family. Rampling looks outstanding, as always, with this complex role. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Saville's Juniper, direct from YouTube:

You cna rewach the original NZ trailer for Saville's Juniper here, for another look at this film.

Since his mother's death, Sam (George Ferrier) has been on a self-destructive spiral that could lead to his death. Sam was not with his mother when she passed and has felt the shame of it ever since. In fact, he is planning to take his own life. Until he returns home from boarding school to find his wheelchair-bound English grandmother, Ruth (Charlotte Rampling), has moved in. Ruth is an ex-war photographer with a lust for life and a love of the bottle. Sam soon finds himself profoundly confronted by her alcoholic wit and chutzpah. Their first meeting is awkward; their second violent. Things get worse when Sam finds himself stranded alone with her and her nurse Sarah for the school holidays – a disruption that messes with Sam's plans to take his own life. A battle of supremacy ensues, one that Ruth eventually wins when she drinks Sam under the table. Sam puts his plans to die aside and starts to find inspiration and meaning in his grandmother's lust for life and her photos as a war photographer. Juniper is both written and directed by New Zealand actor / filmmaker Matthew J. Saville, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered in New Zealand back in 2021 and played at festivals in 2022. Greenwich Ent. will debut Saville's Juniper in select US theaters starting February 24th, 2023. Anyone?