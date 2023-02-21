New US Trailer for Pope Francis Doc 'In Viaggio' from Gianfranco Rosi

"If you give the best of yourself, you will help the world become a different place." Magnolia Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for the documentary In Viaggio, which translates in Italian to En Route, the latest from acclaimed Italian filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi (best known for Fire at Sea and Notturno). He follows the travels of Pope Francis all around the world as he meets with everyday people. In the first nine years of his pontificate, Pope Francis made a total of 37 trips to 53 different countries, focusing on his most important issues: poverty, migration, environment, solidarity and war. Intrigued by the fact that two of Francis's trips, the very first to the refugees landing in Lampedusa and another one in 2021 to the Middle East, mirror the itineraries of his most recent films, Rosi follows the Pope's Stations of the Cross, sees what he sees, hears what he says and creates a dialogue between archival footage of Francis' travels, images taken by Rosi himself, recent history and the state of the world today. This US trailer is packed with quotes from many respected critics talking about how potent and powerful it is. Seems like it might be worth your time.

Here's the official US trailer for Gianfranco Rosi's documentary In Viaggio, from Magnolia's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original promo trailer for Rosi's In Viaggio doc right here for the first look again.

In 2013, just after his election, Pope Francis went to Lampedusa. In 2021 he made an important journey to the Middle East, going to Iraq & Kurdistan. The same places Gianfranco Rosi depicted in Fuocoammare and Notturno. In the nine years of his pontificate Francis has made 37 journeys, visiting 53 countries. Whether in Italy, Brazil, Cuba, the United States, the African continent or Southeast Asia, his itineraries have followed the guiding thread of central themes of our time: poverty, nature, migration, condemnation of all war, solidarity. In a sort of Via Crucis, Francis has born witness to the suffering of the world and found out how difficult it is to do more than offer the comfort of his words and his presence Gianfranco Rosi has retraced the pope’s journeys, watching the films that have documented them. Out of this has come his own film and its scheme is an extremely simple one: he follows the pope, looks at what he sees, listens to what he says. In observing the pontiff as he looks at the world, Rosi has established a dialogue at a distance between the archive footage of Francis' pastoral journeys, the images of his own films, current events & recent history. Creating a balance between the linear flow of time and the memory of the cinema.

In Viaggio is directed by acclaimed Italian-American doc filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, director of the doc films Boatman, Below Sea Level, El Sicario Room 164, Sacro Gra, Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare), Notturno previously. Produced by Donatella Palermo and Gianfranco Rosi. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival playing Out of Competition. The Match Factory is handling worldwide sales. It already opened in Italy last year. Magnolia releases In Viaggio in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023.