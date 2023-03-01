New US Trailer for 'Revoir Paris' Survivor Drama Starring Virginie Efira

"Someone was with me. He held my hand." Music Box FIlms has revealed the official US trailer for a French drama titled Revoir Paris, translated in English to Paris Memories. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year and then recently won a Cesar Award (France's Oscars) for Best Actress. It's opening in June in art house theaters in NYC, and it will also play at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema event this spring at the Lincoln Center if anyone wants to give it an early look. A meditation on healing, the film tells the story of Mia, who survives a mass shooting in a Paris restaurant, and still feels haunted by the trauma, yet unable to recollect memories of the tragic attack. Determined to reconstruct the sequence of events and reestablish a sense of normalcy, Mia finds herself repeatedly returning to the bistro where the shooting happened. There she forms bonds with fellow survivors, including Thomas (Benoît Magimel) and teen Félicia (Nastya Golubeva). The film stars Virginie Efira as Mia, with Grégoire Colin, Maya Sansa, and Amadou Mbow. This looks like a compassionate, emotional film about grief and connection.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alice Winocour's Revoir Paris, direct from YouTube:

Mia (Virginie Efira) stops at a Parisian bistro to take shelter from the rain. Her reprieve is shattered when a gunman opens fire. Six months later, with a frustratingly hazy memory of the attack, Mia finds herself numbed and unable to resume her life. Her friends & partner seek something that she can no longer give. Determined to reconstruct the sequence of events and reestablish a sense of normalcy, Mia finds herself repeatedly returning to the bistro where the ordeal happened. In the process, she forms bonds with fellow survivors, including wry banker Thomas (Benoît Magimel) and orphaned teen Félicia (Nastya Golubeva). When she remembers that a stranger helped her make it through the attack, Mia resolves to find him, if only to make sure he is alive. Revoir Paris is a moving meditation on grief, healing, and the importance of connections forged in tragedy. Paris Memories, also known as Revoir Paris, is both written and directed by the French writer / filmmaker Alice Winocour, director of the films Augustine, Disorder, and Proxima previously. Written in collaboration with Jean-Stéphane Bron and Marcia Romano. It's produced by Isabelle Madelaine and Emilie Tisné. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Music Box Films debuts Revoir Paris in select US theaters (NY only) starting on June 23rd, 2023 this summer. Who's interested?