New US Trailer for 'The Portable Door' Adaptation Featuring Sam Neill

"Imagine what we can do to the masses!" MGM+ has unveiled a new official trailer for the film adaptation of The Portable Door, based on the book series by Tom Holt. It will open in cinemas in the UK as well as streaming on MGM+ in the US this April. It tells the story of two interns who begin working at the company J.W. Wells & Co, run by the villainous Humphrey Wells and Dennis Tanner. Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells, the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, while interns Paul & Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation. Produced by The Jim Henson Company & Story Bridge Films. Starring Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill, with Miranda Otto as Countess Judy, Damon Herriman, Sophie Wilde, Jessica De Gouw, Rachel House, Patrick Gibson, and Christopher Sommers. It states that the Jim Henson Company helped produce this, I guess for all the practical sets & props? Looks pretty good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jeffrey Walker's The Portable Door, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first international trailers for The Portable Door film right here, for more footage.

Starting a new job is always stressful, but when Paul Carpenter arrives at the office of J.W. Wells he has no idea what trouble lies in store. He is about to discover that the apparently respectable establishment now paying his salary is in fact a front for a deeply sinister organisation with a mighty peculiar agenda. Along with his new colleague Sophie, Paul embarks on an adventure with the help of an enchanted towel to uncover the secrets of this strange enterprise and reveal what happens at night in these dark, forbidden corridors. The Portable Door is directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Jeffrey Walker, director of many TV series and TV movies previously, as well as Dance Academy: The Movie and Ali's Wedding; his recent series including "Young Rock", "The Commons", "Modern Family", "Lambs of God", and "Difficult People". The screenplay is written by Leon Ford, adapted from Tom Holt's novel of the same name, the first in his "J. W. Wells & Co. Series" series of books. Produced by Todd Fellman and Blanca Lista, developed as a "Stan Original" film. Madman Films will release The Portable Door in Australian + UK cinemas starting on April 7th, 2023. It will also debut streaming on MGM+ in the US starting on April 8th. Who wants to watch?