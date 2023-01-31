New US Trailer for Thriller 'Transfusion' Featuring Sam Worthington

"We're all just men. We're not invincible, just trying to walk a line between courage and fear." Saban Films has unveiled a new US trailer for the Australian crime thriller called Transfusion, marking the feature directorial debut of Matt Nable. It's now arriving in the US in March this year, after first playing in Australia earlier in January. A former Special Forces is operative thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son from being taken from him. In between performing his roles in the Avatar sequels for James Cameron, which were also filmed in Australia, Sam Worthington took on this role. He plays a father suffering from PTSD and without identity after retiring from the Special Air Service regiment (SAS) of the Australian Army. The thriller also features Phoebe Tonkin, Edward Friday Carmody, Matt Nable, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Sam Cotton. It looks pretty generic overall, though there might be some good performances.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Matt Nable's Transfusion, direct from Madman's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original Australian trailer for Nable's Transfusion right here, for more footage.

Transfusion tells the story of a father (Sam Worthington) and his young son (Edward Friday Carmody) attempting to reconnect after a devastating loss. The son, mired in guilt for a choice he never made, and a father suffering from PTSD and without identity after retiring from the Special Air Service regiment (SAS) of the Australian Army. On his last chance with the law, the father is thrust into the criminal underworld by a former SAS brother (Matt Nable) to keep his only son from being taken from him. Transfusion is both written and directed by Australian actor / rugby player turned filmmaker Matt Nable, making his feature directorial debut with this film. It's produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz, originally made for Stan television. Madman Films already opened the film in Australia earlier this January. Saban Films will debut Matt Nable's Transfusion in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 3rd, 2023. Looking good?