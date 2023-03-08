US Trailer for Zhang Yimou's Epic Historical Thriller 'Full River Red'

Opening in theaters son. Beyond Events has revealed an official US trailer for Full River Red, one of the latest films from acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who has been on a roll with all kinds of new films (One Second, Cliff Walkers, Snipers). It's opening in the US and Canada in just a few weeks (March 17th) in a few limited theaters around both countries. The title of this film comes from a poem about Yue Fei, "a military general during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), well-known for his patriotism and loyalty to his country, who was framed & executed by Prime Minister Qin Hui, one of the most treacherous officials in China's history." The suspenseful, comedic mystery takes place in 12th century China, during the Song Dynasty, set against a brewing rebellion organized by the Jin people against the Imperial Court. After a Jin Ambassador is murdered just hours before an important vote and an important letter destined for the Emperor is stolen, a search unfolds, alliances are formed, and secrets are revealed. Starring Teng Shen, Jackson Yee, Yi Zhang, Jiayin Lei, Yunpeng Yue, Jiayi Wang, Binlong Pan, and Ailei Yu. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new posters) for Zhang Yimou's Full River Red, direct from YouTube:

And here's a different international trailer for Zhang Yimou's Full River Red, also found on YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial Chinese trailer for Yimou's Full River Red right here to view more footage.

12th century China, during the Song Dynasty, set against a brewing rebellion by the Jin people against the Imperial Court. Two hours before a crucial diplomatic meeting between the Song Prime Minister Qin Hui and a high level Jin delegation, the Jin Ambassador is murdered. An important letter destined for the Emperor is stolen from him. As the search for the letter unfolds, alliances are formed, secrets are revealed, and no one can stop the truth that is destined to leave its mark in history. Full River Red, also known as Man Jiang Hong, is directed by prolific Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, of films including Raise the Red Lantern, The Road Home, Hero, House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower, A Woman a Gun and a Noodle Shop, The Flowers of War, Coming Home, The Great Wall, Shadow, One Second, Snipers, and Cliff Walkers previously. The screenplay is by Zhang Yimou and Chen Yu (Sniper, Rock Solid). Inspired by the poem Man Jiang Hong, Raging Crown. It already opened in China earlier in January. Beyond Events will debut Full River Red in select US theaters starting March 17th, 2023. For info, visit their official site.