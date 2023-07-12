Nicolas Cage is a Beach Bum in Comedy 'The Retirement Plan' Trailer

"The old guy – he keeps killing everybody!" Falling Forward Films & Productivity Media have revealed an official trailer for The Retirement Plan, an action comedy landing in theaters later this August. This doesn't look like it will make any kind of impact, but with Cage rocking a burly beard it might just get some people into theaters. Ashley and her young daughter Sarah must seek out Ashley's estranged father, Matt, for help when they wind up in the middle of a criminal enterprise that threatens their lives. He is now living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands when they track him down but are soon found by the crime boss Donnie. The more time she spends with Matt, she realizes he has a secret past she never knew about. Nicolas Cage and Ashley Greene co-star, with Thalia Campbell, Jackie Earle Haley, Ron Perlman, Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, and Ernie Hudson. This doesn't even look half as good as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but might be a fun watch on a weekend with some pizza & beer.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Tim Brown's The Retirement Plan, from YouTube:

In the film, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get mixed up with a criminal group putting their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bumout in the Cayman Islands. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become even more entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye. The Retirement Plan is both written and directed by producer turned filmmaker Tim Brown, director of the films The Cradle, Devil in the Dark, and Buckley's Chance previously. It's produced by Doug Murray, William G. Santor, and Nicholas Tabarrok. Falling Forward Films will release The Retirement Plan in select US theaters starting August 25th, 2023.