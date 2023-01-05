Nicolas Cage is Dracula in First Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Renfield'

"Let me explain - my boss gave me this power. In return, I tend to his needs…" Cage as Drac! You have to see it to believe it! Universal has revealed the first official trailer for Renfield, a Dracula comedy coming to theaters this spring. From the director of The Lego Batman Movie comes this comedy about what happens when Dracula loses his "assistant." Nicholas Hoult co-stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss. Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Ha! Nicolas Cage stars as the Count, along with Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Adrian Martinez. This looks like crazy wicked hilarious fun. Extra dark, freaky and messed up, just the way it should be. Let's eat!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris McKay's Renfield, direct from YouTube:

Evil doesn’t span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. Renfield is directed by American writer / filmmaker Chris McKay, director of the films The Lego Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War previously, plus many eps of "Robot Chicken" and "Moral Orel". The screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, "Rick & Morty"), based on a idea by The Walking Dead & Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. Universal will debut McKay's Renfield in theaters everywhere starting on April 14th, 2023 coming up this spring. Who's interested? Looking good so far?