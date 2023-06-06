Nicolas Cage & Joel Kinnaman in 'Sympathy for the Devil' Full Trailer

"You know what I don't need tonight? Stress!" RLJE Films has revealed an official trailer for a cat-and-mouse thriller called Sympathy for the Devil, yet another new film with "Devil" in the title. We actually wrote about this project being in development way back in 2010, and after 13 years it's finally finished and ready for release. After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat & mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is at it seems. Starring Nicolas Cage as The Passenger + Joel Kinnaman as The Driver, along with Nancy Good as Grandma and Rich Hopkins as The Trucker. This has a cool poster (see below). There's tons of flashy neon style in this, and Cage is letting loose again with this madman performance. Looks solid! Might be good! What do you think?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yuval Adler's Sympathy for the Devil, from RLJE's YouTube:

After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger (Nicolas Cage) at gunpoint, a man (Joel Kinnaman) finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. Sympathy for the Devil is directed by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler, of the films Bethlehem, The Operative, and The Secrets We Keep previously, and a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Luke Paradise (Lost on a Mountain in Maine, The Prodigal, Pin Action all films coming up). Produced by Marc Goldberg, Alex Lebovici, Stuart Manashil, Allan Ungar. RLJE Films will release Adler's Sympathy for the Devil in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 28th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in this?