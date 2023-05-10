Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Maika Monroe in Gritty 'God is a Bullet' Trailer

"Let's send Cyrus a message!" XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for a gritty crime thriller titled God is a Bullet, the latest from actor / director Nick Cassavetes. It's set to open in theaters exclusively starting in June. When vice detective Bob finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult - he's frustrated by bumbling botched investigations. Bob quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult's only female victim escapee, the brilliantly damaged, Case Hardin. Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx, January Jones, Ethan Suplee, Paul Johansson, and Jonathan Tucker. Cassavetes: "I've been trying to tell this great story for the last 18+ years. It's tough, violent, has two flawed and fantastic characters, and absolutely pulls no punches. I love it! There's nothing else out there like it, not even close!" Hmm. It looks like Nikolaj gets super pissed in this film, letting loose on this cult and everyone in it. Intense! Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Cassavetes' God is a Bullet, direct from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling novel by Boston Teran, this follows detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau), who finds his ex-wife murdered and his daughter kidnapped by an insidious cult. With the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe), Bob and Case soon go down the rabbit hole with The Ferryman (Foxx) to save his daughter and find closure for Case from the cult - and its maniacal leader (Karl Glusman) - that took so much away from her. God is a Bullet is written and directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker Nick Cassavetes, director of the films Unhook the Stars, John Q, The Notebook, Alpha Dog, My Sister's Keeper, Yellow, and The Other Woman previously. Adapted from the book of the same name by Boston Teran. Produced by Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Donald V. Allen. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know, showing in theaters directly. Patriot Pics & XYZ Films will release Cassavetes' God is a Bullet in US theaters on June 23rd, 2023. Look good?