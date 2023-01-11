Noémie Merlant & Kit Harington in Paranoia Film 'Baby Ruby' Trailer

"I know the truth." Magnet has revealed an official trailer for a film titled Baby Ruby, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last fall. It will be out in US theaters starting in early February. The film marks the directorial debut of actress / playwright Bess Wohl, telling the story of a woman who brings her new baby home. Here's the TIFF intro: Jo is a young lifestyle influencer with the kind of renovated home, handsome husband, and picture-perfect, aspirational nursery that make her followers envy her. Typically in control of herself and everyone in her radius, Jo prepares for the arrival of her baby, Ruby, by planning her own flawless baby shower and vlogging every step along the way. Soon, however, the chaos of postpartum recovery and new motherhood throws Jo's routines and relationships into disarray. The film stars Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington, with Meredith Hagner and Jayne Atkinson. This one is described as a psychological thriller, but it looks more like horror, with many numerous frightening shots. It looks so eerie.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bess Wohl's Baby Ruby, direct from Magnet's YouTube:

Baby Ruby tells the story of Jo, a successful lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child. But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off-- even though she's assured it's all perfectly normal. Is something wrong with her? Is something wrong with Ruby? And why are the seemingly perfect neighborhood moms so desperate to befriend her? As Jo fights to protect herself and her baby, she is plunged into a waking fever dream where everyone is a threat and nothing is what it seems. At last, she must confront the truth of her own darkness and contend with the ultimate human sacrifice: The one mothers make for their children. Baby Ruby is directed by American actress / filmmaker Bess Wohl, making her directorial debut with this film. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last fall. Produced by Brett & Lauren Beveridge, Jeffrey Penman, and Alex Saks. Magnolia Pics will debut Wohl's Baby Ruby in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 3rd, 2023.