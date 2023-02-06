Norwegian Werewolf Thriller 'Viking Wolf' Trailer - Playing on Netflix

"Believe me… you're dealing with a bloodthirsty beas, which must be stopped before the infection spreads." Available to watch on Netflix in Europe now is a Norwegian werewolf horror thriller titled Viking Wolf, also known as Vikingulven. We're just catching up with this trailer - the film is already streaming as of this past weekend. Elli Rhiannon Müller Osbourne stars as 17-year-old Thale, who moves with her parents to a small town when her mother gets a job with the local police. After a student is brutally murdered at a party Thale attends, she suddenly becomes a key witness. Who, or rather what exactly, was the killer? The town must stop the bloodthirsty beast before it kills everyone in its path. She also starts to have strange visions and bizarre desires… Also starring Liv Mjönes, Vidar Magnussen, Mia Fosshaug Laubacher, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Silje Øksland Krohne. This would probably play better as a fall release, but it still looks like it might be a solid werewolf horror. There's a few shots of the wolf + his/her teeth at the end.

The film follows Thale (Elli Rhiannon Müller Osbourne) and her family, who've just moved from Oslo to a place called Nybo. While attending a party to make some new friends, Thale is knocked down by some… thing, some creature, that also viciously murders her new classmate. Is it human? Animal? Or perhaps some sort of human-animal hybrid that’s been creeping around for nearly a thousand years? And why is Thale suddenly feeling so strange? Viking Wolf, also known as Vikingulven in Norwegian, is directed by the Norwegian filmmaker Stig Svendsen, of the films The Radio Pirates, Elevator, and Kings Bay previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Espen Aukan and Stig Svendsen. Produced by Ellen Alveberg and John M. Jacobsen. The film is set in the fictional town of Nybo Kommune, and was filmed in Notodden, Norway, and locations around Oslo. This intiially premiered at the 2022 Ramaskrik Film Festival last year, and opened first in Norway last fall. Netflix has already debuted Viking Wolf streaming on Netflix starting February 3rd, 2023 - available in some countries. No US release is set yet. Who wants to watch?