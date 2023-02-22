A24's Official Trailer for Celine Song's 'Past Lives' Starring Greta Lee

"If you had never left Seoul… would I still have looked for you?" A24 has unveiled a trailer for Past Lives, one of the most talked about films of 2023 already. It's set for a summer release in theaters, with an official opening date still to be confirmed. This just played at the Berlin Film Festival days ago after premiering to rave reviews at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival back in January. Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Over twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week in New York City as they confront notions of love and destiny. Greta Lee (also seen in "Russian Doll" and "The Twilight Zone") stars as Nora, with Teo Yoo as Hae Sung, John Magaro as Arthur, her two lovers. I've seen the film twice already and it's just lovely – a wonderful, warm embrace of a story about the choices we make and the most important people who make us feel alive. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Celine Song's Past Lives, direct from A24's YouTube:

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are split apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea to Canada. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York City for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance. Past Lives is both written and directed by Korean-Canadian writer / filmmaker Celine Song, an acclaimed playwright making her feature directorial debut after a few other TV writing gigs previously. It's produced by David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also just played at the Berlin Film Festival. A24 will debut Song's Past Lives in select US theaters starting sometime this summer - stay tuned for the release date. Ready to watch?