Official English Dub Trailer for Makoto Shinkai's 'Suzume' US Release

GKids has revealed an official US trailer for the acclaimed anime film Suzume, the latest magical creation from beloved filmmaker Makoto Shinkai - director of Your Name and Weathering with You previously. We've featured two other Japanese trailers previously - the most recent one here during the summer and the final one here. It's an action adventure road story around Japan. 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." Soon, doors begin to open across Japan, bringing destruction upon any who are near them. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. This new anime adventure features character design by Masayoshi Tanaka, art direction by Takumi Tanji, animation by Kenichi Tsuchiya. The English voice cast includes Nichole Sakura as Suzume, with Josh Keaton as Souta; Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki; Joe Zieja as Serizawa; Rosalie Chang as Chika; Amanda C. Miller as Rumi; Mela Lee as Miki; and Cam Clarke as Munakata. These voices still sound strange in this, but I am a big fan of Shinkai and hope people go see this in theaters.

Here's the new US trailer (English dub version) for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first Japanese trailer for Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari here or the second trailer here.

Suzume, a 17-year-old girl living in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan), begins a new journey when she encounters a young man on the road who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. Led by the mysterious door, Suzume's "journey of closing the door" begins. Suzume no Tojimari or すずめの戸締まり, roughly translated as Suzume's Door Closing, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, director of the anime films The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, The Garden of Words, Your Name, and Weathering with You previously. The film originally opened in Japan in November 2022 last fall. GKids will debut the English dub version of Shinkai's Suzume in US theaters starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. Visit the film's official site for tickets + theaters. Who's in?