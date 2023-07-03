Official 'Tom Cruise Running in Mission: Impossible Since 1996' Video

"To the man who runs the mission… Happy birthday, Tom Cruise." Paramount Pictures posted this (for his birthday on July 3rd) amusing supercut video featuring ALL of the scenes of Tom Cruise running from the Mission: Impossible movies edited together. As everyone already knows, the next big M:I action sequel titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One lands in theaters worldwide in July. Everyone also knows that aside from all of his own stunt work, Tom Cruise is also known for running in, well, almost every one of his movies in the last decade (and not just the M:I ones either). We can only assume he doesn't have a stunt double runner and is doing most of this running himself? From this video, it's clear that all of his running really picks up around Mission: Impossible III (2006) - the one directed by J.J. Abrams. There are a couple of iconic running scenes in that one, and from there on out over the next four movies they start packing in more and more of these scenes. This video runs a whopping 10 minutes in total - it's awesome.

You can rewatch the amazing teaser for M:I - Dead Reckoning Pt 1 here, and the main official trailer here.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is again directed by American filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the movies The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, plus both Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation & Fallout previously. The screenplay is also by Christopher McQuarrie. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, & Jake Myers. Paramount Pictures will debut McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters worldwide starting on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 this summer movie season. Part Two will land in theaters starting June 2024. Rewatch the first teaser trailer.