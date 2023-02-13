Official Trailer for 2023 Update of Horror Film 'Children of the Corn'

"This is our world now!" Those damn kids! RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for Children of the Corn, a new update on the horror classic, originally based on the Stephen King story from the 1970s. It was adapted a few times before - there was the original 1984 horror movie Children of the Corn, which had a few sequels; and there was a TV movie version in 2009 for Syfy / Fox. After a few years waiting in release limbo, this 2023 update is set to open in theaters this March. Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, a twelve-year-old girl in Nebraska recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival. The horror film stars Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, and Bruce Spence, along with a bunch of freaky kids. From the director of Equilibrium (remember that one?), this actually looks quite good. An intensely cinematic trailer with some seriously brutal scenes - check it out.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Kurt Wimmer's Children of the Corn, from YouTube:

Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parent's mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With the all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival. Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children of the Corn is a chilling new re-telling for a whole new generation. Children of the Corn is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Kurt Wimmer, director of the films One Tough Bastard, Equilibrium, and Ultraviolet previously, and a screenwriter for many others. Based on the Stephen King short story first published in 1977 (now in Night Shift). Produced by John Baldecchi, Doug Barry, and Lucas Foster. RLJE Films releases Wimmer's Children of the Corn in select US theaters on March 3rd, 2023, then on VOD starting March 21st. Who's scared?