Official Trailer for '3 Days in Malay' WWII Action with Louis Mandylor

"Clear the base. Hold the perimeter – at all costs." Saban Films has unveiled the official trailer for a WWII action movie called 3 Days in Malay, directed by the Australian action star Louis Mandylor. Another of these unoriginal action movies being churned out by the dozen. Mandylor has been starring in films made by director Brandon Slagle recently, though this time Slagle wrote the screenplay and let Mandylor direct. A small group must defend an airfield for three days against the Japanese assault during the fight for Malay in World War II. Mandylor with Cowboy Cerrone, Peter Dobson, Ryan Francis, Randall J. Bacon, and Quinton Rampage Jackson star in the WWII action film, out to watch starting in August. It's inspired by a true story, based on the actual Malayan campaign in 1941-1942 where Allied forces tried to defend Malaya from Japanese forces. This looks brutal and intense, and remarkably generic and uninteresting. Not my jam.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Louis Mandylor's 3 Days in Malay, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by a true story, Marines stationed at an airfield in Malay during WWII get wind of a coming raid by the Japanese. Unable to get reinforcements approved, they engage in a harrowing 3-day battle against enemy forces. 3 Days in Malay is directed by Australian actor / producer / filmmaker Louis Mandylor, director of the films Jimmy Bones, In the Eyes of a Killer, The Blackout, Blindsided, and Christmas Down Under previously. The screenplay is written by fellow filmmaker Brandon Slagle (also director of House of Manson, Escape from Ensenada, The Dawn, Attack of the Unknown, Frost, Battle For Saipan, The Flood). It's produced by Daemon Hillin. Saban Films will debut Louis Mandylor's 3 Days in Malay film in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 11th, 2023 soon this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?