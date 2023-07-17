Official Trailer for A. Payne's 'The Holdovers' Starring Paul Giamatti

"You don't tell a boy that's been left behind at Christmas that nobody wants him." Focus Features unveiled the first official trailer for indie comedy The Holdovers, from the award-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne (Election, Sideways, The Descendants, Nebraska). This is set to open in select theaters in October, and we also expect it to premiere at the film festivals this fall before it hits theaters. Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -- not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over the Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. After a few days, only one student holdover remains -- a trouble-making 15-year-old named Angus. Joining Paul & Angus is head cook Mary, an African American woman whose own son was recently lost in Vietnam. These very different people form an unlikely Christmas family sharing comic misadventures during two snowy weeks. Starring Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Carrie Preston. Yep this looks like yet another fantastic film from Payne.

Here's the first official trailer for Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, direct from Focus' YouTube:

From filmmaker Alexander Payne, The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to help babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go during the holidays. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them -- a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) -- and with the school's head cook, who just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). The Holdovers is directed by the acclaimed American writer / filmmaker Alexander Payne, director of the films The Passion of Martin, Citizen Ruth, Election, About Schmidt, Sideways, The Descendants, Nebraska, Downsizing previously. The screenplay is written by David Hemingson (mainly a TV writer / creator of the series "Whiskey Cavalier" most recently). Produced by Bill Block, David Hemingson, Mark Johnson. Focus Features will debut Payne's The Holdovers in select US theaters on October 27th, 2023, then in wide release November 10th this fall. Interested?