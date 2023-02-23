Official Trailer for A.V. Rockwell's Acclaimed Film 'A Thousand and One'

"You're a blessing. For your mom especially." Focus Features has revealed a trailer for an indie drama titled A Thousand and One, an award-winning drama about a family in Harlem growing up and struggling to get by. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, playing to rave reviews and immense acclaim. I was at the world premiere at Sundance and it definitely deserves all the buzz (it's included in my Best of the Fest recap). After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez takes her son Terry from the foster care system, mother & son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. Newcomer Teyana Taylor stars as Inez, along with Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, Josiah Cross, William Catlett, Terri Abney, Delissa Reynolds, Amelia Workman, and Adriane Lenox. This really is a remarkable directorial debut, it shook me up, and we will certainly be talking about A.V. Rockwell for years to come. Watch out for this in select theaters this spring.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One, direct from YouTube:

"A love letter to mothers, sons, and hustlers of NYC." A Thousand and One follows unapologetic & free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her 6-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, this mother & son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. A Thousand and One is written and directed by American filmmaker A.V. Rockwell, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, and Brad Weston. The project was developed at the Sundance Labs. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize at the end of the fest. Focus Features will debut A Thousand and One in select US theaters starting on March 31st, 2023 this spring For more details, visit the film's official site. Intrigued?