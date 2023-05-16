Official Trailer for A24's 'Earth Mama' Indie Drama Starring Tia Nomore

"They try to take our culture, try to take our freedom, and you know they'll try to take our babies, too…" A24 has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Earth Mama, marking the feature directorial debut of Olympian Savanah Leaf - who has been making a bunch of shorts before this. It first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, a last minute addition to the fest's line-up. With two children in foster care, Gia, a pregnant single mother pitted against the system, fights to reclaim her family. In her close-knit Bay Area community, she works to make a life for herself and for her kids, in this singular debut feature from filmmaker Savanah Leaf. A glowing breakout at Sundance 2023, starring Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, and Dominic Fike. With Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Olivia Luccardi, and Bokeem Woodbine. The tender, moving film earned great reviews. This is a stunning trailer + poster.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Savanah Leaf's Earth Mama, direct from A24's YouTube:

From Sundance: "Gia is a young mother fighting for her children. Her son and daughter are in foster care, and now her unborn child could also be taken away. Struggling to work enough hours with court-mandated classes, she’s barely making ends meet. Gia loves her children unconditionally, but how will she give them the future they deserve?" Earth Mama is both written and directed by British athlete / filmmaker Savanah Leaf, making her feature directorial debut after lots of short films previously. She also competed in the 2012 Olympics in volleyball. It's produced by Sam Bisbee, Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will debut Leaf's Earth Mama in select US theaters starting on July 7th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested?