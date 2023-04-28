Official Trailer for Addiction Drama 'Stay Awake' with Chrissy Metz

"She's not getting any better!" Fusion Ent. has debuted the main official trailer for Stay Awake, an indie addiction drama from filmmaker Jamie Sisley. The film recently premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival a few months ago, and will be screening in limited US theaters this May. Confronting a serious and common problem of rural families across the country with human mix of humor and levity. The deeply personal film is a fictionalized account of the filmmaker’s coming of age, as he struggles to get out from under the yoke of a prescription-drug-addicted mother in small-town Virginia. Featuring three superb performances that find surprising humor and humanity amid the tragedy of parental addiction. The film stars Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Wyatt Oleff (It, City on Fire), and Fin Argus (Queer as Folk, Clouds). This looks like many other addiction recovery films, thought with a more intimate story about these two kids in Virginia. Take a look.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Sisley's Stay Awake, direct from YouTube:

An American indie debut drama of uncommon empathy that is very much of the moment: a fictionalized account of the filmmaker’s coming of age, as he struggles to get out from under the yoke of a prescription-drug-addicted mother in small-town Virginia. Life in the last, lame-duck months of high school, with a job at the Jolly Cow ice cream drive-in, would be cringe-inducing enough without a deeply depressed, self-destructive mother (Chrissy Metz). Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus play teenage brothers stuck in a cycle of discovering their mom passed out, dragging her to the hospital, and encouraging rehab. Despair quickly turns to hope and then boomerangs back again. Stay Awake is written and directed by actor / filmmaker Jamie Sisley, making his first narrative feature after the doc Farewell Ferris Wheel previously, plus a few other short films. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Fusion Ent. will debut Sisley's Stay Awake in select US theaters (NY's Film Forum at first) on May 19th, 2023 coming up.