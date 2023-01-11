Final Trailer for Adult Animated Series 'Velma' Featuring Mindy Kaling

"We do make a good team, don't we?" HBO Max has unveiled the first official trailer for the series Velma, the animated series focusing on Velma Dinkley, the nerdy character from the Scooby Doo series. Created by Warner Bros Animation, and developed by comedian Charlie Grandy, this series is an "adult" version of Scooby Doo, less so about the dog and more about high school mania. The series focuses on Velma Dinkley and the rest of Mystery Inc. before their official formation, pitched as a "love quadrangle" between them. "This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers." Mindy Kaling voices Velma, along with Sam Richardson as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, and Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, plus Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, and Wanda Sykes. Velma will launch for streaming starting this week, on Jan 12th, for anyone interested in watching. Check out some footage before making your decision.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's animated series Velma, direct from YouTube:

Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Velma is a series created and developed by comedian / writer Charlie Grandy, who has worked on TV writing for "The Daily Show", "Saturday Night Live", "The Mindy Project", and "Champions" previously. Episode directors have not been confirmed yet. Based on the "Scooby-Doo" characters by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Executive produced by Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, Sam Register. With animation by Warner Bros Animation. HBO releases the Velma animated series streaming on HBO Max starting January 12th, 2023 this month.