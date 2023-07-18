Official Trailer for 'After the Bite' Doc About a Cape Cod Shark Attack

"The water's warm - so everything's marching north." HBO Docs has revealed an official trailer for After the Bite, a fascinating shark doc from filmmaker Ivy Meeropol. This is debuting during "Shark Week" this summer streaming on Max and on HBO to watch on TV. Local residents and vacationers flock to Cape Cod every summer begin to grapple with this alarming new reality of regular sharks while following the science to investigate. The title refers to fatal attack on a person in 2018 int he town of Wellfleet, MA. After the Bite is a deep dive into how one coastal community is renegotiating their relationship with our rapidly changing environment. The changes are numerous: warmer waters, species interacting where they never had before, along with the rapidly increasing numbers of the shark's favorite prey, the North Atlantic gray seal, whose population has rebounded since seals were protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. A portrait of an interconnected community & wildlife, After the Bite features a range of voices from different sides of these issues and wonders just how far humans can continue to push nature before it bites back. Chomp. 🦈

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Ivy Meeropol's doc After the Bite, direct from HBO's YouTube:

A 2018 fatal shark attack on a boogie boarder in the town of Wellfleet, Massachusetts rocked visitors and residents in the idyllic summer community of Cape Cod, forcing them to respond to the encroachment of apex predators. With the numbers of sharks increasing every year, Ivy Meeropol's documentary film After the Bite explores the far-reaching repercussions for this beach community when rapid changes in the natural world begin to clash with a cherished way of life. Great white sharks have dominated headlines in recent years, as their deadly interactions with people have increased in the waters stretching from Maine to the Cape and Islands. Those charged with protecting the public have been forced to address the risk of serious injuries with stop-the-bleed kits mounted at public access beaches, warning billboards, the use of shark-tracking apps, spotter planes, as well as new training programs and protocols for beach lifeguards.

After the Bite is directed by American documentary producer / filmmaker Ivy Meeropol, director of the doc films Heir to an Execution: A Granddaughter's Story, Indian Point, and Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn previously, plus a few other TV projects and doc series. A Reversal Films Production in association with Red 50 Inc. It's produced by Xan Parker, and Ivy Meeropol; executive produced by Whitney Dow, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen. HBO will release Meeropol's After the Bite doc on HBO + streaming on Max starting July 26th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching? Scared of sharks?