Official Trailer for 'Americonned' Doc About USA's Income Inequality

"It's just not sustainable, the system is going to collapse." Shine a Light Films has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Americonned, formerly known as Poor: The Movie. From filmmaker Sean Claffey, the film is a clear look at how the War on Poverty become a War Against the Poor. In the United States, there has been an upward redistribution of over $50 trillion from the bottom 90% to the top 1% over the last 40 years. Politicians on both sides created a protection racket for the rich, and corporations are deliberately crushing unions. In this epic David vs. Goliath story, Chris Smalls and Derrick Palmer lead a movement to unionize Amazon workers for the first time, after the corporation fired Smalls for speaking up for workers' rights. They are inspiring legions of workers to, as the late, great Congressman John Lewis said, get into "good trouble." This looks like an inspiring, hard-hitting doc film about what's wrong with America, with invigorating stories of how to fix economic problems and make a real difference. Check this out below.

Americonned is a film about income inequality in the US and the tragic destabilizing effects to Americans. Radical inequality has led to radicalization at every level of society, and this powerful documentary depicts what happens when America hits its tipping point by looking back through our history at similar critical moments of instability. The labor movement of the past was born in times just like these. We must restore the path to the once great middle class that now suffers in silence. Despite increases in productivity in recent decades, compensation for the American worker has been stagnant. And now, 47% of American jobs are at high risk of being lost to automation and A.I. by the mid-2030s. Americonned is directed by newcomer filmmaker Sean Claffey, making his first feature film after years of industry work previously. Produced by Jillian Hurley, Jeffrey Mann, David Pederson, and Sean Claffey.