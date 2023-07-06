Netflix Trailer for Animated 'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie'

"Are you afraid to fail? Or are you afraid to fight?" Netflix has revealed their own official trailer for their release of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, an animated movie based on the French TV series "Miraculous." The film opened in theaters this week in France & Germany. Netflix will release this in the US and other countries later in July. Ordinary teenager Marinette's life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city. Another superhero vs supervillain story, this one featuring some of the most generic 3D animation that just doesn't fit in anymore (especially with Mutant Mayhem and Across the Spider-Verse out there). Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie stars the voices of Cristina Vee Valenzuela (as Marinette / Ladybug), Bryce Papenbrook (as Adrien / Cat Noir), Keith Silverstein (as Gabriel Agreste / Hawk Moth), Carrie Keranen, Selah Victor, Zeno Robinson, Chris Smith, Anne Yatco, Mela Lee, and Paul St Peter. Meet the two superheroes below.

Netflix trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Zag's Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, on YouTube:

The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, originally known as Miraculous - Le Film in French (also called Ladybug & Cat Noir: Awakening), is directed by French animation producer / filmmaker Jeremy Zag, a director on the series " Miraculous: Chibi" and "Ghostforce" previously. The screenplay is by Jeremy Zag and Bettina López Mendoza, from a story by Jeremy Zag. Produced by Aton Soumache, Jeremy Zag, and Daisy Shang. Made by Zag Animation Studios and ON Animation Studios Montréal Inc. Based on the Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir series created by Thomas Astruc & Nathanaël Bronn. Netflix will release Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie streaming on Netflix in the US starting on July 28th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested?