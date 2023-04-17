Official Trailer for 'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' Netflix Doc

"Being with her was like a roller coaster ride." Netflix has revealed their official trailer for a documentary titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, from the doc director Ursula Macfarlane. A revelatory feature-length film about Anna Nicole Smith (real name: Vickie Lynn Hogan), featuring never before seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the 90s before her tragic death at the age of 39. From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna through the eyes of the people closest to her. Director Ursula Macfarlane reveals: "I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture." Sounds a bit darker than expected, but (sadly) no surprise with her story, as Ursula has already pointed out.

An unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan - better known as the famous model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew. The doc film Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is directed by veteran doc filmmaker Ursula Macfarlane, of the films Abortion: The Choice, One Deadly Weekend in America, Untouchable, and The Lost Sons previously. Produced by Alexandra Lacey, co-produced by Isabel San Vargas. Netflix will debut the Anna Nicole Smith doc streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on May 16th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested in this?