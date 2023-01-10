Official Trailer for Ari Aster's 'Beau Is Afraid' Starring Joaquin Phoenix

"Feeling sad about going home, Beau? Must feel totally unreal." A24 has revealed the first official trailer for a film titled Beau is Afraid, the latest feature made by acclaimed genre filmmaker Ari Aster - known for the hits Hereditary and Midsommar previously. This time he's telling a different story, not really horror but still unsettling. The film is a decades-spanning portrait of one of the "most successful entrepreneurs of all time", named Beau, as played by Joaquin Phoenix at various ages throughout his life. There's so many strange, fantastical shots in this - there's much more going on than meets the eye. No surprise with a film from Ari Aster. The film's cast also includes Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Patti LuPone, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, and Denis Ménochet; with Armen Nahapetian as a young Beau. I'm still not entirely sure what this is really about, but I can't wait to watch and find out "the truth". It looks fascinating. Ari Aster cookin' up another unexpected meal for us to savor.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid, direct from A24's YouTube:

Beau Is Afraid is described as a decades-spanning surrealist horror set in an alternate present. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Beau, an extremely anxious but pleasant-looking man who has a fraught relationship with his overbearing mother and never knew his father. When his mother dies, he makes a journey home that involves some wild supernatural threats. Beau is Afraid, formerly known as Disappointment Blvd., is both written and directed by the acclaimed American filmmaker Ari Aster, director of the films Hereditary and Midsommar previously, plus many other short films. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster. The film is expected to premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. A24 will then debut Aster's Beau is Afraid in select US theaters starting on April 28th, 2023 in just a few months. First impression? How does this one look?