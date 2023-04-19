Official Trailer for 'Assassin Club' with Henry Golding & Noomi Rapace

"You think you're a good man, don't you, Morgan?" Paramount has revealed an official US trailer for the action movie Assassin Club, which will be skipping theaters and debuting on VOD in May. This recently opened in UK cinemas this month, and it already played in a few other countries including Italy and Israel, but they're dropping it at home right away in the US. It doesn't look that great, which is why this all makes sense. This plot sounds like something we've seen many times before: An assassin is given a contract to kill seven people around the world only to discover the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him. Starring Henry Golding as Morgan, Daniela Melchior, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Claudio Del Falco, with Jimmy Jean-Louis and Anastasia Doaga. There's not really any impressive glimpses in this trailer, and even the action seems rather dull. Another John Wick-wannabe movie that isn't anywhere close.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Camille Delamarre's Assassin Club, direct from YouTube:

Henry Golding stars in this highly entertaining, globe-trotting action thriller film. The hunter becomes the hunted when an elite assassin (Golding) is given his final contract: to kill seven people around the world - only to discover the targets are equally skilled assassins hired to kill him. His only shot to survive is to uncover the mysterious mastermind behind the deadly plot before it's too late. Assassin Club is directed by French editor / filmmaker Camille Delamarre, director of the films The Transporter Refueled and Brick Mansions previously, and was also second unit on The Transporter, plus episodes of the series "Into the Night" most recently. The screenplay is by Thomas Dunn. It's produced by Kieran Corrigan, Jordan Dykstra, Todd Lundbohm, Emanuele Moretti, and Ellen S. Wander. It already opened in the UK earlier this month. Paramount Movies will debut Delamarre's Assassin Club direct-to-VOD on May 16th, 2023 this summer.