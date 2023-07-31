Official Trailer for Australian Indie Crime Thriller 'Limbo' from Ivan Sen

"As hard boiled as the ground is hard-baked." Madman Films in Australia has released an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Limbo, from filmmaker Ivan Sen. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year in the Main Competition section, but it didn't win any awards; it also played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. In a small Australian outback town Travis Hurley, a detective, arrives to review a 20-year-old unsolved homicide of a young Indigenous girl. Travis discovers a collection of unpleasant truths hiding around this dusty town, highlighting the intricacies of loss and injustice faced by Indigenous Australians. Limbo is an Australian indie mystery-crime film directed by Ivan Sen (of Mystery Road, Goldstone, Expired), starring Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, and Nicholas Hope. This is a very sleek dialogue-free trailer, relying entirely on critics' quotes and the vivid B&W images to sell this film. This tricky tease should at least get the attention of die-hard cinephiles. Check it out below.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Ivan Sen's Limbo, direct from Madman's YouTube:

Here's the original synopsis via Berlinale: "Detective Travis Hurley (Simon Baker) arrives in a small town in the Australian outback. The Hotel Limbo, which resembles a rocky grotto, proves to be perfect for his very own particular type of relaxation. But he has come here to investigate a case from 20 years ago for which the only evidence is a number of tape recordings: the unsolved murder of an Aboriginal girl named Charlotte Hayes. The residents of the small town are less than forthcoming regarding the provision of information; this is especially true of the victim's fractured family. You do not talk to a cop, especially if he is white. But Hurley, in a stoic performance by Baker, knows how to wend his way in his cool car through the labyrinthine landscape of the Opal Mountains and form a bond with the cave and caravan dwellers."

Limbo is written and directed by prolific Indigenous Australian filmmaker Ivan Sen, director of the films Beneath Clouds, Dreamland, Toomelah, Mystery Road, Goldstone, and Expired previously, plus the docs Shifting Shelter and A Sister's Love, and many other short films. It's produced by Rachel Higgins, David Jowsey, and Greer Simpkin. Made by Bunya Productions and Windalong Films with the support of Screen Queensland and South Australian Film Corporation This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film is expected to open soon in Australia. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned.