Official Trailer for 'Babylon 5: The Road Home' Animated Sci-Fi Movie

"The longer you stay out of your own timeline, the more you'll start sliding into parallel worlds." The classic 1990s "Babylon 5" series is back again. Warner Bros Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for the animated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home, written by the original "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski. It's getting a direct-to-video release this August. Return to "Babylon 5" as the epic interstellar saga continues with The Road Home. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe. Featuring the same cast from the original series: Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. This is definitely for sci-fi nerds only, but it looks cool. Yet another multiverse concept, with different realities and timelines.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Peters' Babylon 5: The Road Home, direct from YouTube:

John Sheridan (voiced by Bruce Boxleitner) travels across the galaxy as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe. Babylon 5: The Road Home is directed by animation filmmaker Matt Peters, a veteran storyboard artist in animation and director of Injustice and many other direct-to-video animated movies including Lego DC Batman: Family Matters, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and Batman & Superman: Battle of the Super Sons previously. The screenplay is written by the prolific J. Michael Straczynski, creator of the "Babylon 5" series as well as a writer on many other movies and TV projects ("Sens8", "Red Mars"). Warner Bros Ent. will debut this Babylon 5: The Road Home movie direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray starting on August 15th, 2023 later this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?