Official Trailer for 'Bill Russell: Legend' Doc About the Basketball Star

"You know what's on his hands? More rings than fingers." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a two-part documentary titled Bill Russell: Legend, profiling the basketball icon and his life & career. This will be streaming on Netflix starting in early February, just before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. On the court, Bill Russell was a force to be reckoned with - a champion who sacrificed himself for his teammates and love of basketball. Off the court, Bill Russell was a force in the fight for human rights - marching with the great Martin Luther King Jr., pioneering NBA boycotts and fighting against racism. From Sam Pollard, Bill Russell: Legend tells the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon. Featuring the last interview with Russell prior to his passing in 2022. Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and interviews with his family & friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, "Magic" Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more. Looks damn good! No surprise from Pollard, he always makes must watch docs.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Pollard's doc Bill Russell: Legend, direct from YouTube:

The remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon is captured in the documentary Bill Russell: Legend. This two-part film from award-winning director Sam Pollard features the last interview with Bill prior to his passing in 2022 as well as access to his sprawling personal archives. Bill Russell: Legend is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Sam Pollard, director of the docs Two Trains Runnin', The Talk: Race in America, ACORN and the Firestorm, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me, Maynard, Mr. Soul!, MLK/FBI previously. Netflix debuts the Bill Russell: Legend doc streaming on Netflix starting February 8th, 2023 coming soon. Interested?