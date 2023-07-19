Official Trailer for 'Billion Dollar Heist' Doc About an Epic Cyber Heist

"The incredible true story of the most daring cyber theft ever." We've all heard of Bitcoin scams and Wall Street schemes like the GameStop incident, but have you ever heard of this story? DocBusters has revealed an official trailer for Billion Dollar Heist, a full-length documentary film about the Bangladeshi Central Bank theft in early 2016 that shocked the cyber security world. "This is a story, possibly about the downfall of a civilization," warns Allpress. "People still think of cybersecurity as an annoyance, [but] the scale of the defensive operations is just getting bigger and bigger all the time." The film traces the origins of cybercrime from basic credit card fraud to the wildly complex criminal rackets. Billion Dollar Heist shows how the key players on both sides are embroiled in a global game of cat-and-mouse – with our money and security on the line. This seems to play up fear and worries more than the mystery of how they pulled off this one particular heist, but I'm curious to see what it reveals and what they all say about how to stop it from happening again.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Gordon's doc Billion Dollar Heist, direct from YouTube:

Global, dynamic, and eye-opening, Billion Dollar Heist tells the story of the most daring cyber heist of all time, the Bangladeshi Central Bank theft. This film traces the origins of cyber-crime from basic credit card fraud to the wildly complex criminal organizations out there today, supported by commentary & fascinating insight from highly regarded cyber security experts including: Eric Chien, Mikko Hypponen, Keith Mularski, and renowned journalist, broadcaster and the best-selling author of McMafia (which was adapted into a BBC series), Misha Glenny. A tale of epic proportions, Billion Dollar Heist shows how the key players on both sides of the law are embroiled in a global game of cat-and-mouse – with our money and security on the line. Billion Dollar Heist is directed by the acclaimed British documentary filmmaker Daniel Gordon, director of many doc films including The Game of Their Lives, A State of Mind, Crossing the Line, Match 64, Don't Look Down, The Fall, George Best: All by Himself, and The Australian Dream previously. It's produced by Matthew Metcalfe. With animation by Michel Mulipola. This doc film will debut direct-to-VOD / digital starting on August 15th, 2023 this summer. Who's curious to find out even more?