Official Trailer for Bloody High School Indie Horror Film 'Perpetrator'

"You have to be okay with the pain and the blood." Shudder has revealed a trailer for an indie horror film titled Perpetrator, the latest from genre director Jennifer Reeder. This is her fourth feature, and she's also known for tons of horror shorts as well. After first premiering at the Berlin + Tribeca Film Festivals earlier this year, it's now set for release at the end of the summer. Streaming on Shudder in September, and in theaters a week before. Jonny Baptiste is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie. On the event of her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator. Brace for a birthday surprise with a twist as Jonny unravels her family's feral secret. Ready to join the hunt? Starring Kiah McKirnan, Alicia SIlverstone, Christopher Lowell, Melanie Liburd, and Ireon Roach. I saw this during Berlinale and it's one of the worst films I've seen this year - but that's just how I feel. Get a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Reeder's Perpetrator, direct from YouTube:

Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie. On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator. Perpetrator is both written and directed by American indie genre filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, director of the films Accidents at Home and How They Happen, Knives and Skin, and Night's End previously, plus many other short films. Produced by Derek Bishé and Gregory Chambet. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Shudder debuts Reeder's Perpetrator streaming on Shudder starting September 1st, 2023 coming soon, and in select theaters for a week on August 25th. So who's into this?