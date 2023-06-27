Official Trailer for Blumhouse's 'Five Nights At Freddy's' Horror Movie

"In the 80s, kids went missing… The police searched Freddy's top to bottom… They never found them." 😱 Blumhouse has unveiled the full-length trailer for horror movie Five Nights At Freddy's, an adaptation of the super popular video game series. Of course it's set to open in October during horror season. "It's time to clock-in." The series consists of nine games at various locations connected to a family pizza restaurant franchise named "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza" – its mascot, the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear. A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through… Starring Josh Hutcherson, with Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, Jessica Weiss, and Grant Feely. The film’s iconic animatronic characters were made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. There already was that Nicolas Cage film Willy's Wonderland. This looks much more gnarly! And actually scary. Have fun.

Here's the main official trailer for Emma Tammi's Five Nights At Freddy's, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Tammi's Five Nights at Freddy's right here for the first look again.

Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled security guard, starts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a once-successful abandoned family entertainment center, where he discovers its four animatronic mascots — Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox — move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight. Five Nights At Freddy's is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Emma Tammi, director of the film The Wind and co-director of the doc Fair Chase, plus the series "Into the Dark" and podcast "The Left Right Game". The screenplay is written by Scott Cawthon and Emma Tammi & Seth Cuddeback. Based on the video game series "Five Nights at Freddy's" created by Scott Cawthon and first launched in 2014. Produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. Universal Pics will debut Tammi's Five Nights At Freddy's in select theaters + streaming on Peacock starting October 27th, 2023.