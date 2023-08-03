Official Trailer for 'Bootyology' Mockumentary About The Booty Boys

"It's not about the algorithms, it's about friendship." Gravitas has revealed the trailer for a mockumentary comedy called Bootyology. When a documentary crew looks to explore the relationship between artificial intelligence and pop music, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they stumble across a mystery involving the disappearance of an infamous rap duo. The film is a lyrical satire following the re-discovery of The Booty Boys, who disappeared in the early 2000s. It's another riff on music docs, kind of like the genius Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. From the musical minds behind District 78, Bootyology is inspired by real-life rap act "The Booty Boys" formed by Chris “brownEye” Lightbody & Spencer “sixxxHole” Yaras. The duo is bringing their colorful characters back to center stage in this searing but heartfelt satire of the music industry and the true costs of chasing stardom. Featuring music by The Booty Boys and an original score by District 78. Also starring Brian Austin Green, Andy Kindler, David Thuene, Patrice Covington, and Alysha Young. This looks like it might be fun, a wacky riff on pop music and rap culture.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for Joe Eddy's Bootyology mockumentary, direct from YouTube:

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the relationship between artificial intelligence and popular music, their journey takes a turn when they stumble across a mystery involving the disappearance of the infamous rap duo, The Booty Boys. Featuring interviews with former crew members Queen Bootytifah, Bootytron 9000, and The Professor as well as famous fans such as Brian Austin Green, Bootyology brings The Booty Boys to life in this delightfully raunchy parody. Bootyology is directed by American writer / filmmaker Joe Eddy, director of the films Coyote and Chasing Bullitt previously. The screenplay is wirtten by "The Booty Boys" - Chris "brownEye" Lightbody & Spencer "sixxxHole" Yaras, with Joe Eddy. Produced by Robert J. Steinmiller, Lightbody, and Yaras for District 78 Films along with Ryan Richter and Eddy for Headcase. The film won Best Narrative Feature at the most recent Malibu Film Festival. Gravitas Ventures will debut Bootyology direct-to-VOD to watch starting on August 22nd, 2023 coming up. Who's into this?