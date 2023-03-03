Official Trailer for 'Chantilly Bridge' - A Follow-Up to 'Chantilly Lace'

"There is a land of the living, and the land of the dead, and the bridge is love – the only survival, the only meaning." Quiver Distr. has released an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Chantilly Bridge, the latest from filmmaker Linda Yellen. The film is a follow-up to her feature Chantilly Lace from 1993, which was shot at the Sundance resort, a 30-years-later look (though the movie says it's 25 years later) at these same friends and what they're up to nowadays. Years later, the same brilliant actresses from Chantilly Lace return to bring their characters to life again in Chantilly Bridge. In a rare cinematic experience that travels back and forth between films, the characters' memories implode on the present. With unpredictable humor and searing honesty they confront old resentments, celebrate milestones, and rediscover the unbreakable bond among friends who knew each other when, there for each other now. Starring Lindsay Crouse, Jill Eikenberry, Patricia Richardson, Talia Shire, Ally Sheedy, Helen Slater, JoBeth Williams, and Naaji Sky Adzimah. Featuring music & songs by Judy Collins. Looks like a heartwarming, uplifting film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Linda Yellen's Chantilly Bridge, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

Chantilly Bridge reunites a group of lifelong, steadfast friends who are still, in their later years, chasing their dreams, fighting injustices, and sticking up for their convictions. The women lay bare their lives and deal with important issues that impact them with humor, humility, humanity, and love. No topic escapes the razor-like wit and insight of these women: equality, sex, menopause, mortality, feminism, parenthood, careers, love, and even "me-too" moments. While women often feel invisible in the world, this highlights who they are and what they care about. We experience what women are truly like and what they discuss in a setting where no men are present. Chantilly Bridge is also about reconnecting with old friends from the past and the beauty of a shared history. Chantilly Bridge is directed by producer / filmmaker Linda Yellen, director of the films Looking Up, Chantilly Lace, Parallel Lives, End of Summer, Northern Lights, The Simian Line, The Last Film Festival, and Fluidity previously. The screenplay is written by Linda Yellen and Michael Leeds. Produced by Dana Keefer, Michael Leeds, and Andrew Fiero. Quiver will debut Chantilly Bridge in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 24th, 2023 coming up soon. How does that look?