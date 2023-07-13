Official Trailer for Claire Simon's Doc 'Our Body' About a Woman's Body

"Each person comes to the hospital with their own story…" The Cinema Guild has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed doc film titled Our Body, from French director Claire Simon, film in a gynecology ward in France. It first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, and also played at True/False and Cinéma du Réel. The Berlinale intro: "With a gaze full of tenderness, the French director looks around a gynaecology clinic in Paris, collecting scenes of births & cancer diagnoses, consultations on endometriosis and hormone therapy for an older trans woman. The film that emerges along the way starts off observational before it becomes ever more personal, a film about what it means to live in a female body and a wonderful example of the power of documentary cinema. Notre corps gathers together experiences with which one usually feels left alone; it makes the structures visible that deem troubles individual; it reveals the extent to which the things we don’t dare to talk about have a societal dimension and need to be discussed." Humanistic cinema.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Claire Simon's doc Our Body, direct from Cinema Guild's YouTube:

In this film, French documentary titan Claire Simon observes the everyday operations of the gynecological ward in a public hospital in Paris. In the process, she questions what it means to live in a woman’s body, filming the diversity, singularity and beauty of patients in all stages of life. Through these many unique encounters, the specific fears, desires and struggles of these individuals become the health challenges we all face, even the filmmaker herself. Our Body, originally titled Notre Corps in French, is directed by the acclaimed French doc filmmaker Claire Simon, director of many doc films including Les Patients, At All Costs, Récréations, Mimi, Human Geography, The Competition, Young Solitude, and The Grocer's Son, the Mayor, the Village and the World previously. Produced by Kristina Larsen. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The Cinema Guild debuts Simon's Our Body in select US theaters (NYC's Film Forum) starting on August 4th, 2023 this summer. For more details, visit their official site.