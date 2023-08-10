Official Trailer for Comedy 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah'

"I know she hurt you, but I'm sure she misses her best friend." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a comedy film titled You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, based on the book of the same name written by Fiona Rosenbloom. A bat mitzvah is a Jewish girl's coming-of-age ritual / epic party when they turn 13. This will be available for streaming on Netflix to watch in just a few weeks. Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their own rite of passage. It's produced by Adam Sandler for Netflix, and also stars his daughter. Sunny Sandler plays Stacy, and Samantha Lorraine plays Lydia. The full cast also includes Adam Sandler (and his entire family), Jackie Sandler, Idina Menzel, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, and Sarah Sherman. This actually looks like tons of fun, thanks to the authenticity of the story and the whole cast feeling right at home on the set. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sammi Cohen's You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, on YouTube:

Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine) are two best friends who have always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs – but things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sammi Cohen, directing her second feature after the film Crush previously, plus lots of short films and TV work on "UnMade", "Kingpin Katie", and for 'CollegeHumor Originals". The screenplay is written by Alison Peck, adapted from the book written by Fiona Rosenbloom. It's produced by Adam Sandler, Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, and Tim Herlihy. Netflix will debut Cohen's You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah comedy streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on August 25th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch this movie? Look any good?